Don't Expect To See These Beloved Disney Stars In A Reboot

Cole Sprouse has the perfect response about why TV shows shouldn't always be revived.
Sprouse, who currently stars on Riverdale as Archie Comics' beloved Jughead, talked to Bustle about his new role, as well as the one he's most recognized for. Yep, we're talking about Cody Martin from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.
Fans who grew up on the Disney Channel classic might be wondering if there will ever be a Suite Life revival. (A current one, that is — the show was already succeeded by The Suite Life Movie and The Suite Life on Deck.) Well, Sprouse is here to tell you not to get your hopes up.
"I don't think Dylan and I would ever want to do that," Sprouse told Bustle when asked about a potential Suite Life reboot. "My brother and I have a profound nostalgia for our youth, and I think people need to come to terms with things leaving and being gone."
The actor isn't mincing words, but he's also speaking the truth. Reboots give our favorite characters another chance on the small screen — but if they're not done well, they run the risk of ruining the show's legacy.
Last month, Samantha Highfill at Entertainment Weekly explained that series finales can be less final "when canceled might as well mean 'to be continued.'" Sprouse echoed Highfill's sentiment in the Bustle interview.
"I know that I've heard of a couple of other shows that were around the same time as us that are coming back, and that’s fine. If they want to live that again, that's totally okay," he says. "But, I don't think any conclusion ever comes from bringing those things back. In fact, I think it only opens up more of a possibility of destroying the thing that we once found beautiful and golden and nostalgic, if done incorrectly."
There you have it. There won't be more Suite Life — but it's to keep the show's legacy and nostalgia factor intact.
