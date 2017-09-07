If you've cooked your way through Chrissy Teigen's Cravings several times over and are starting to need some new ideas about what to make for dinner, we have a suggestion. Stay with your reliable mentor and head over to Teigen's Snapchat account for fresh inspiration!
Though she doesn't provide step-by-step instructions like in her cookbook, Teigen does give followers peeks into her kitchen and what dishes she's cooking up on a near daily basis. Her 10-second or less Snaps alone are exciting and seriously get our creative juices flowing. Just last night Teigen posted a few photos and videos that showed her preparing teriyaki chicken burgers. During her prep, she let her followers in on an easy bun hack that we're itching to try.
Teigen walked followers through the steps to cooking, in six easy snaps, a teriyaki chicken burger that she called "one of my top 5 favorite things ever." Hopefully, she'll share the full recipe in her forthcoming cookbook. For now, we can recreate the buns she nestled those patties between. She called them coconut buns, and they look simple and tasty.
Based on the photos and videos, it appears that she takes regular hamburger buns, spreads butter on them, and then sprinkles them with unsweetened shredded coconut. After that, she pops them in the oven until they're golden brown and perfectly toasted. Take a look:
While these coconut buns may not compliment every kind of burger, they do provide an interesting way to elevate an Asian fusion dish or maybe a special seafood patty. We're also not above eating one of these straight as a quick, sweet treat.
