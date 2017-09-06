You Can Fly Roundtrip Between D.C. & L.A. For $216 Right Now

A cheap East Coast-West Coast flight is hard to find. That's why you shouldn't miss this roundtrip fare, which we spotted on The Flight Deal. For $216, you can fly between Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles — but the deal will only last for a very limited time. According to TFD, it could be gone in just a day or two.
You can find this price on Alaska Air, as well as American and United, reports TFD. However, be aware that the American and United prices are for basic economy and that for those fares, the airlines do not assign seats in advance. They also charge a $25 fee for each carryon that does not fit under your seat.
All flights are between one of the Washington, D.C., area's three major airports and Los Angeles' LAX. To get in on the great prices, be sure to book your tickets at least 21 days before departure.
For travel to and from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI), the prices are valid from now until early December, and from January until early February 2018.
For travel to and from National Airport (DCA), the prices are valid between January and early February 2018.
For travel to and from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), the prices are valid between late October and early December, and from January until early February 2018.
Then, you can use TFD's Priceline link to book using the dates you've found on the ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search.
While both L.A. and D.C. are known for being expensive cities, at least your airfare will be cheap if you book ASAP!
