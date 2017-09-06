Selena Gomez Went Makeup-Free On The Cover Of The Business Of Fashion

Selena Gomez is on the cover of The Business of Fashion's latest print edition and the 25-year-old actress and singer opted to go makeup free. Artist Petra Collins shared a sneak peek on Instagram, accompanied by the caption "@selenagomez for the cover of @bof the 5th annual #BoF500 print edition? no hair makeup styling etc - we took this on a little road trip ?."
We absolutely love this all-natural look.
Gomez is featured in The Business of Fashion's fifth annual print edition "Generation Next," along with Adwoa Aboah, Lily-Rose Depp, and Kris Wu.
"This issue focuses on Millennial and Gen-Z consumers, Generation Next, as we are calling them. Who are they and how to reach them?" the magazine explains. "Each of our cover stars has that special something that makes them irresistible to Generation Next. And each has built long-term partnerships with major global fashion brands aiming to connect with the enormous communities of young people these influencers have attracted on social media platforms."
Beautiful photo aside, Gomez has more than earned her spot in this issue. She uses her platform to empower young women, is an executive producer of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, and has helped fight the stigma of mental illness by opening up about her own struggles with anxiety and depression.
This isn't the first time Gomez has been photographed without makeup. In May she teased her new single "Bad Liar" by posting a makeup-free photo to Instagram.
