Peter Dinklage Was In A Punk Band & No Music Has Ever Been So Pure

Are you ready for this? Tyrion Lannister, also known as Peter Dinklage, was in a punk band in his 20s, and there are photos that have been unearthed from his shows. I am LIVING for this new information.
According to Mashable, Dinklage was the front man for a band called Whizzy. The band was based in New York City, where Dinklage has lived since the early 90s. He reportedly played in the band after college. Whizzy seems to be a punk band with some ska flavors thrown in for good mix; there are photos of the actor playing a cornet. Like any good punk front man, he gets into the audience's face, dances, and wears fun costumes.
This amazing new reveal means that Dinklage joins the ranks of fellow musical Game of Thrones cast members. Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor, is a a touring house music DJ. Jacob Anderson, who portrays Grey Worm, writes and performs R&B pop music under the name Raleigh Ritchie. And of course, Jerome Flynn (who plays Bronn), was a huge pop star in England in the 90s. As one half of Robson & Jerome, his group was responsible for the eponymous cover of "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted."
I've scoured the internet searching for music or videos from Whizzy, but was sadly unable to find anything, but the pictures are almost just as good. Should something surface, I will update this story. We'll just have to use our imaginations. After all, a Lannister always plays his best. And in the meanwhile, there's always The National's cover of "Rains of Castamere."
