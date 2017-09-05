Please Enjoy These Throwback Photos From Studio 54's Heyday

Though Schrager contends he was a “shy” nightclub owner (“Steve wanted to hang out with everybody at the bar and I went up into the DJ booth to play with the lights. I liked to look at the whole thing from the outside,” he muses), he doesn’t deny that Studio was a kind of sanctuary for all types of people. “Studio represented some kind of human ideal,” he says. “It was a complete freedom in a very protected, secure environment. There wasn’t very many things that you would do at night and you could get up the next morning and walk away from. It was a time of innocence, spontaneity.”