And when the The Vampire Diaries actress isn’t sharing paintings, artfully-staged selfies and the books that she’s reading, filtered through Juno or Lark (her favorite filters), it turns out, she’s just like the rest of us, using the app to score her latest clothing purchases. “There’s a couple of cool vintage places that I like: a New Zealand brand called Paris Georgia ” that stocks curated vintage pieces, and a jeweler, Baga Tibi that Tonkin was inspired to shop after she noticed a bunch of people that she follows photographing it. Sigh, popular Instagrammers, they’re just like us! “I don’t really shop in the stores so it’s definitely my way to find out new brands and labels.”