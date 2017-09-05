Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Prove Love Is Real By Celebrating 29 Years Of Marriage

Kevin Bacon has bestowed countless lessons to millions of fans throughout the duration of his career. He taught us that we shouldn't be afraid to dance with Footloose, that we shouldn't play with destiny in Flatliners, and that we should reach for the stars (literally) in Apollo 13.
Now, he's teaching the world that finding true love is totally possible.
On Monday, the actor celebrated 29 years of marriage to wife Kyra Sedgwick, a feat that's rarely heard of in Hollywood. To honor their incredible accomplishment, Entertainment Tonight reports that Bacon shared some darling throwback photos of he and Sedgwick on his Instagram page that will fill you with both hope and nostalgia.
Advertisement
"Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg," he captioned the snap of he and Sedgwick, both rocking some pretty amazing late-'80s-early-'90s hairdos.
In another photo that looks like it could have been featured in a J.Crew catalog, Bacon and Sedgwick smolder as they walk their two late dogs, Tybalt and Jane. Bacon used the simple, yet sweet, hashtag #29yearsandcounting.
Bacon posted a third photo of one of his text exchanges that's relatable to any couple who have been together for a while.
ET reports that Bacon and Sedgwick met while shooting PBS' adaptation of Lemon Sky and married in 1988. They share two adult children, Travis and Sosie.
It's funny they met while starring in a PBS production, since the network's show Finding Your Roots stirred up a ton of gossip after revealing that Bacon and Sedgwick are actually distant cousins.
The chatter doesn't seem to bother the Ten Days In The Valley actress, though. While attending the 2017 Television Critics Association's summer press tour, The Wrap reports Sedgwick laughed as she said "I figured I was going to be related to Kevin Bacon — I mean, most white people are related, ultimately."
Hey, maybe the key to a successful relationship is having a sense of humor!
Advertisement