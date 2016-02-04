Your game of "Six Degrees Of Kevin Bacon" just got a whole lot shorter, thanks to Facebook. According to the company's latest research, we're all much more connected than we used to be.
The average person is connected to everyone else on the planet (who uses Facebook) via 3.57 people, Facebook wrote in a blog post today. For exclusively U.S. connections, that number drops very slightly to 3.46.
To be honest, we'd had an inkling that six number was way too high, but now we have definitive proof.
If you visit the page here, you can see how connected you are compared to everyone else on the planet (or at least the 1.6 billion people on Facebook). I, apparently, am slightly more connected than some, with an average degree of separation of 3.22 people. Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg scores a 3.19, and its COO Sheryl Sandberg is even more connected with an average of 2.92. Most people fall within the 2.9 and 4.2 degrees of separation range.
If you score higher than Sheryl, let us know in the comments. Clearly you're very well connected, and we should be friends... Or, are we already?
