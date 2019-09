Lil Wayne Suffered Multiple Seizures, Canceled Vegas Show

In the course of his more than twenty-year career, Wayne has spoken publicly about having seizures and his struggle with epilepsy. Two particular instances happened mid-flight, once in 2012 and again in 2016. The first forced the rapper and his team to make an emergency landing in Texas which required hospitalization. "This isn't my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I've had a bunch of seizures, y'all just never hear about them," he later told Los Angeles radio station Power 106 . In June 2016, Wayne spent at least one night in a hospital in Omaha for the same reason.