Lil Wayne Suffered Multiple Seizures, Canceled Vegas Show

Update, 4:50 p.m. ET: Lil Wayne's daughter tweeted that he is doing fine following reports of a health crisis. She also sent her thanks to fans for their support.
Cryptically, she followed that with another tweet, saying, "Oh yeah...and don't believe everything you hear." She capped the tweet with a smiling emoji.
This story was originally published on September 4, 2017.
Lil Wayne canceled his show in Las Vegas Sunday night after suffering multiple seizures earlier that day. Representatives of the New Orleans-born rapper confirmed with TMZ that he was hospitalized in Chicago the day of his show as a result of his continued struggle with epilepsy.
Wayne was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being found unconscious in his hotel room having suffered at least one seizure. The performer experienced another minor seizure after arriving at Northwestern Memorial hospital according to a report from Reuters. Despite attempts to get him discharged in time for his show, doctors advised against playing the show in Vegas as Wayne has been known to suffer seizures while flying before and they believed it to be too risky.
In the course of his more than twenty-year career, Wayne has spoken publicly about having seizures and his struggle with epilepsy. Two particular instances happened mid-flight, once in 2012 and again in 2016. The first forced the rapper and his team to make an emergency landing in Texas which required hospitalization. "This isn't my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I've had a bunch of seizures, y'all just never hear about them," he later told Los Angeles radio station Power 106. In June 2016, Wayne spent at least one night in a hospital in Omaha for the same reason.
Drai's Nightclub, the Las Vegas venue at which Wayne was booked to perform, issued a statement on their Facebook page. "Due to unforeseen circumstances Lil Wayne will be canceling his previously scheduled performance tonight..." they said wishing the Grammy-winning artist a speedy recovery.
It has not yet been confirmed whether Wayne, whose given name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, has been discharged from the hospital.
