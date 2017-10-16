What are you going to be for Halloween? It's the universal question that starts long before the sun sets on Labor Day weekend — and it can be just as annoying as it is exciting. The possibility! The pictures! The pressure!
Luckily, there are many opportunities for makeup lovers to get crafty — some glittery, icy blue eye shadow can create a '90s pop star while a classic black cat can be born from a few simple swipes of charcoal liner. We can respect the simple costumes, but this year, there's one look that will continue to trend: Kylie Jenner.
Channeling an of-the-moment celeb makes your costume instinctively recognizable, but original enough that not everyone (and their five BFFs) will be wearing a variation of the same look. Our recommendation? Show your pop culture know how and have a major lip moment as the youngest Jenner.
Not only can we pick your costume, we've taken all the legwork out of your planning. Brows, lashes, a killer wig that's under $20 — we found everything you need to look authentically Kylie. Plus, you're sure to be selfie-ready all night. Seven steps to Halloween gold, ahead.