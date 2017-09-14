5 Fall Beauty Trends From The Runway We'll Be Trying This Season

Summer is slipping away, the weather's becoming less reliable, and we've got that back-to-school feeling that September often brings. Yet as we mourn warmer days, we're fully embracing autumn this year thanks to the trends that came out of February's fall and winter runways.
While the clothes are the main event at fashion month, we never pass up the chance to try new beauty tricks. From Pat McGrath to Val Garland, some of the world's most prestigious makeup artists created bold show looks that'll brighten up your fall, including '60s Twiggy-inspired lashes, statement-making nails, and just-kissed lips.
Autumn may traditionally be about earthier tones, but this season was more vivid than ever. Brush off your brights and click through to see our favorite mood-enhancing beauty looks from the shows.