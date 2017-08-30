5 Autumn Beauty Trends We'll Be Trying This Season

The final bank holiday of the year has come and gone, the weather's becoming less reliable and we've got that back-to-school feeling that September often brings. Yet as we mourn summer, we're fully embracing autumn this year thanks to the trends that came out of February's AW17 catwalks.
While the clothes are the main event at fashion month, we never pass up the chance to try new beauty tricks. From Pat McGrath to Val Garland, some of the world's most prestigious makeup artists created bold show looks that'll brighten up your autumn, from '60s Twiggy-inspired lashes and statement-making nails, to post-kiss lipstick.
Autumn may traditionally be about earthier tones but this season was more vivid than ever. Brush off your brights and click through to see our favourite mood-enhancing beauty looks from the AW17 shows.