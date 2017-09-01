Let Coach's New Collection Take You Back To Your Childhood

Come September, Coach's leather goods are about to get a bit more playful. On the first of the month, creative director Stuart Vevers will introduce some nostalgia to the brand's fall 2017 collection with 14 pieces featuring the retro Fisher-Price toy Mr. Doodle. Capitalizing on the February release of the Mr. Doodle-adorned Rogue 17 bag — which sold out within five days of Coach's runway show — the range of Fisher-Price-branded items has been expanded to include pouches, crossbody bags, embellished denim, and earrings. Why? Because you're never too old to add a little touch of your childhood to your outfit. That, and the fact that everything old is new again. See: Coach’s previous collaborations with Disney and NASA as proof.
Ahead of its official launch on Friday, click through for an exclusive sneak peek of the collection, and don’t be afraid to play, laugh, and grow with what is sure to be your new favorite grown-up toy. Because who doesn't want a black duck-print satchel that's part-throwback, part-modern, and all-parts we want it now?