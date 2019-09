Let Coach's New Collection Take You Back To Your Childhood

Come September, Coach's leather goods are about to get a bit more playful. On the first of the month, creative director Stuart Vevers will introduce some nostalgia to the brand's fall 2017 collection with 14 pieces featuring the retro Fisher-Price toy Mr. Doodle . Capitalizing on the February release of the Mr. Doodle-adorned Rogue 17 bag — which sold out within five days of Coach's runway show — the range of Fisher-Price-branded items has been expanded to include pouches, crossbody bags, embellished denim, and earrings. Why? Because you're never too old to add a little touch of your childhood to your outfit. That, and the fact that everything old is new again. See: Coach’s previous collaborations with Disney and NASA as proof.