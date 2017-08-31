On Tuesday, Victoria’s Secret announced that for the first time ever, their annual fashion show will be filmed in Shanghai, China with a line-up that includes returning faces like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hil. However, one famous face in particular was missing: Kendall Jenner.
It turns out that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s reality star will not be joining the model gang because of a prior engagement. Even though Jenner walked in the brand’s two previous shows, she’s been modeling for La Perla — who can forget that “naked dress” she wore to the Met Gala — which seems to be a conflict of interest. (They’re both lingerie brands and all).
TMZ is reporting that sources claim “Kendall didn't even audition for the gig because she has a major deal to be the face — and other body parts — of La Perla,” and that “her multi-million dollar deal with the upscale lingerie line includes a non-compete clause.” She doesn’t seem too torn up about it though: On Wednesday, Jenner Instagrammed herself in a bed of roses (an image from her latest La Perla campaign), captioned, “write to me ? @laperlalingerie LaPerla_Ambassador.”
So while Jenner has a million and one reasons to sit the show out, we’re looking forward to the new, more diverse faces in this year’s line-up.
We reached out to Victoria's Secret and La Perla for comment/more information, and will update this piece if/when we hear back.
