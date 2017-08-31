On Tuesday, Victoria’s Secret announced that for the first time ever, their annual fashion show will be filmed in Shanghai, China with a line-up that includes returning faces like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hil. However, one famous face in particular was missing: Kendall Jenner.