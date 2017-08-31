Two of your favorite childhood stars had a major win on Family Feud, alongside the rest of their squad.
In case you forgot, Nickelodeon star Christopher Massey (he portrayed Michael on Zoey 101) is the older brother of Kyle Massey, who fans will know from Disney Channel sitcoms That's So Raven and its spin-off Cory In The House. The duo may have been on different networks back then, but the pair teamed up for charity on Monday's episode of Family Feud.
Kyle, Chris, and the rest of his family went up against Beverly Hills 90210 alum Jennie Garth's team, and left the show with $25,000 in their metaphorical pocket — which, eventually, went to the Starkey Hearing Foundation, a charity that provides hearing aids for people in need.
Chris shared a photo from the game show and it looks like the whole clan had their game faces on.
"Thanks to everyone who watched the Massey family win 25k for @starkeycares tonight on #celebrityfamilyfeud. Behar was your favorite answer from tonight???"
You can watch the entire episode here. Fans are totally geeking out over the episode and sharing their love in the comments section of the Instagram pic.
"That was honestly the funniest one I've seen lol great show," declared someone who was clearly #TeamMassey.
"Y'all were so funny on family feud," commented another fan.
"Best episode in family feud history!," wrote a third.
Since the end of Zoey 101, Chris appeared on an episode of Switched at Birth. Kyle became the runner-up on season 11 of Dancing With The Stars, and also appeared in shows like Gotham, Being Mary Jane, and The Electric Company, as well as providing voiceover work for Fish Hooks.
