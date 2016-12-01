It's not a great day to be Lil Twist. According to Perez Hilton, rapper Lil Twist (real name: Christopher Moore) has been sentenced in a robbery and assault case.
According to the report, Moore attended a party at That's So Raven star Kyle Massey's home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Miracle Mile in 2014. Moore was eventually asked to leave the party, but showed up later with four friends. Moore reportedly attacked Kyle's brother Christopher, and beat him with brass knuckles. The group then stole several belongings, hence the robbery charge.
Though most people remember Kyle from That's So Raven as well as the show's spin off Cory in the House, his brother is also a recognizable face. Christopher Massey, who is Kyle's older brother, starred on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008.
All in all, Lil Twist will be charged with six felonies, reports Perez Hilton. Those include first-degree residential burglary, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, and first-degree robbery.
Though Moore's sentencing was hardly the best news the rapper could get this week, he is seemingly staying optimistic about the future:
Just left court . TMZ bout to break the news I'm sho!! It's over but not really, GOD got me !! 🙌🏾— Lil Twist #TeamTwist (@LilTwist) November 30, 2016
Moore will have to surrender on February 3, reports Perez Hilton, and the site reports he may be able to get out of jail early for good behavior in August.
