It's going to be a while before Game Of Thrones returns for its final season (2019, most likely), so it's no surprise that fans are poring over every detail of the season 7 finale and what it could mean for each character. Knowing that, HBO is offering a closer look at the note Jon Snow sent to Sansa Stark announcing that he was bending the knee for Daenerys Targaryen. But as Buzzfeed pointed out, there's a clue hiding in Jon Snow's note to Sansa.
After Jon Snow agreed to bend the knee in episode 6, there was a question of what he would now be called. After all, if Daenerys is his queen, then could he still actually call himself the King in the North? This note answers that question: no, he will not.
Now, it's no surprise most of us missed this detail, being that the note didn't get much close-up screen time. What we know is that Sansa isn't happy that Jon Snow made such a huge decision without first telling her. Mainly because there's no question that he did. "This is his writing," Sansa tells Littlefinger of the note that declares, "if we survive this war, I have pledged our forces to Daenerys as the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms."
Knowing that this is definitely his writing, it's worth checking out his sign-off. Jon Snow is now officially referring to himself as "Warden of the North."
This means that the North is no longer its own independent kingdom ruled by Jon Snow, but part of the Seven Kingdoms. While Jon will be the leader in this region, if Dany orders him to do something, he must oblige. This could be anything, which puts him in an interesting position that the people of the North may not like.
So, you can understand why Sansa isn't happy with this decision. It limits their power at a time when Sansa has been flexing hers. She may even act out against Jon, and could you really blame her? Since she became the Lady of Winterfell she's been a much more confident leader than Jon.
To make things even more confusing, when Jon Snow makes his way to Winterfell with Dany he's going to learn that he's actually the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Of course, the Warden of the North may be more preoccupied by the fact that Daenerys is his aunt.
