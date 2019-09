Todrick Hall Insists That Taylor Swift Is One Of The Best Dancers In The Industry

Look, it's not that we think Taylor Swift is totally incapable of pulling out a good performance, it's just that she herself has talked a lot about what an awkward dancer she is. At this point, it actually seems like dorky dance moves are kind of her thing. Wasn't that the whole point of "Shake It Off?" Swift has even gone as far as to define one of her most embarrassing moves as the "mom-croon. " And, on the 2014 MTV VMAs red carpet, the singer told an interviewer , "God knows what kind of terrible dancing you'll see tonight from me." Also, just so you know, if you type, " awkward Taylor Swift dancing " into the giphy search bar, the results are plentiful and hilarious. So yeah, we kind of doubt she's on Beyoncé's level, and we're not the only ones who are totally shocked by Todrick Hall's suspiciously kind words.