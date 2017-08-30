Todrick Hall Insists That Taylor Swift Is One Of The Best Dancers In The Industry

After confirming that all the choreography for the "Look What You Made Me Do" was done by Tyce Diorio, the mind behind "Shake It Off," Hall went on to give an effusive compliment to Taylor Swift, and her performance while filming the new video. He said, "I was so impressed because, no shade to other people in the industry, but there are a lot of people who try to dance, but with her, it seems very natural." He then added this doozie, "And we didn't film it that many times, she just killed it every single performance. I mean, I've worked with Beyoncé and I've gotten to work with Taylor, and it was a similar thing." Yeah, he compared her dancing skills to Beyoncé's, which is downright confusing.