"It was shot very, very simply," Podeswa told Indiewire . "It's basically one steady push in shot to Jon and Dany and then that very important look between them at mid-level. And then a one-shot looking at Jon, then looking at Dany." That's film director-speak for "the sex was not important." Podeswa added that he didn't want the scene to be "prurient" at all — that's film director-speak for "we didn't want it to be sexy." This might explain why many, including Refinery29's Anne Cohen , found Jon and Dany's coitus lacking in the oomph department.