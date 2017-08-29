Boomer Phelps Is Going To Be A Big Brother

Boomer Phelps, son of Olympic record holder Michael Phelps, is getting ready to be a big brother. The swimmer and his wife, Nicole, made the announcement on Instagram with a series of adorable photos of Boomer.
Mr. and Mrs. Phelps shared the news with matching Instagram posts. The expecting mom and happy toddler smile big for the camera. Boomer is holding a pink pregnancy test in his little hand.
"Number 2 on the way!!!!" Phelps wrote in the caption. "So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??"
In Nicole Phelps' post, she wrote "Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!"
Their combined exclamation points are obvious indicators that they're pumped for their new addition. Even Boomer Phelps got in on the Instagram action. He shared a super cute photo to his own verified account. He looks amazed at the news and his mom shows off the pregnancy test results.
"So excited to see what mama is having!!" the caption reads. "Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?"
With Boomer at the ripe age of 1-year-old, he's going to love having a little sibling his age to play with. We can't even imagine what sort of antics these two will get up to. It's a good thing Dad is a professional athlete and former Miss USA Mom can handle a little pressure.
Congratulations to the Phelps on their growing family! We can already tell that the new baby is a going to be a winner.
