Paris Jackson's Birthday Post For Michael Jackson Is Making Us All Teary

"Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always," Jackson captioned her Instagram post. The sweet tribute accompanies an adorable photo of a young Jackson with her dad.