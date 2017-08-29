Paris Jackson's Birthday Post For Michael Jackson Is Making Us All Teary

Today would have been Michael Jackson's 59th birthday. Paris Jackson, daughter of the late King of Pop, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message in honour of her dad's birthday.
"Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always," Jackson captioned her Instagram post. The sweet tribute accompanies an adorable photo of a young Jackson with her dad.
The 19-year-old model also shared a photo of herself at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards last weekend, with a twist. She added in an image of her father kissing her, implying that she still feels his influence and legacy in her life today. Jackson left the caption blank on this one, letting the image speak for itself.
In June, Jackson got a tattoo to honour her late father. She chose to get the word "Applehead" tattooed on her foot, referencing a nickname those close to Michael Jackson used.
"With every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you ?," Paris Jackson captioned the photo of her new ink.
Paris' brother Prince Jackson also has at least one tattoo commemorating their dad.
