Is there any advice that you would give to young women who are considering embarking on a non-traditional career path, or who are scared to make the leap like you did?

"It's super cliche, but you could really do anything. You really can. I just think that it's about being really smart and hardworking and really disciplining yourself to make those things happen for yourself. Because everything is possible. The people that I see succeeding and really taking off are the people who are very resilient in their ideas and really go after everything. I do think, though, if something's a little bit untraditional, like a career path, I think it's really important to make a path for yourself. When I was 18, I made a five-year plan for myself. And it's super corny and everything, but writing the things you really want down, is really helpful, too, because it holds you accountable for it. Like if you write down, 'I want to do this in two years,' when it's on paper, it becomes a lot more real. So I think that's helpful."