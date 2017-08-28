This Is Why You Didn't See Selena Gomez At The VMAs

All the stars pulled out all the stops for Sunday night's VMAs — well, not all the stars. There were definitely some notable absences, especially when Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew took the stage in lieu of Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik to accept the Best Collaboration award for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." But there was another musician who dominated much of 2017 who we didn't see at the celebration: Selena Gomez. Having just released the music video for "Fetish," on the heels of her successful single "Bad Liar," it's weird that she wouldn't represent at the event. According to Marie Claire, however, there's an explanation.
During a radio interview earlier this month, the 25-year-old explained that the VMAs were going to be tricky for her this year thanks to the gig she just landed in Woody Allen's new movie.
"I don't know if I will [go to the VMAs]," Gomez she told the show. "I might be shooting but I cannot believe I got nominated, which is really cool, and I'm very upset that I won't be there."
Her instincts were correct. According to her assistant's, Theresa Mingus, Instagram story, Gomez jetted off the NYC on Saturday, joining her co-stars Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet, a name you may not recognize now, but will once the upcoming film Call Me By Your Name hits theaters. Their respective Instagram stories reveal they were already in the Big Apple, and today Chalamet posted a photo from East Hampton, New York.
Marie Claire also points out, however, that this isn't uncommon for Gomez. She wasn't at last year's VMAs either. In fact, the last time she attended was in 2015 with BFF Taylor Swift, whose absence from this year's show was expected, and supplemented by the new music video for "Look What You Made Me Do." Maybe by next year, all our favorite people will be back together and in those seats.
