You can always tell a Wes Anderson movie is a Wes Anderson movie — the color palette, the vintage-inspired set design, and the overall quirkiness have made the director's films some of the most easily recognizable.
That's why, when checking out Aritia's newest in-house line, Sunday Best, we couldn't help but get major Anderson vibes. The retailer has already checked a ton of boxes with its private labels — we've gotten our athleisure fix with Wilfred Free, our workwear essentials with Babaton, and our crop tops and skater skirts with Talula — but, this new brand is channeling our retro-loving side with prints inspired by vintage wallpaper, custom embroidery appliques, and preppy silhouettes upgraded in luxe suiting fabrics. Launched just last week, we're already eyeing a few cropped trousers and structured jackets. Plus, most items are under-$100 (though some do cost up to $325, for pieces this good — we swear they could pass for Miu Miu — these are some fall pieces worth saving up for.