Cardi B Expertly Prevented A Wardrobe Malfunction At The VMAs

Shawn Mendes has gotten plenty of love from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards audience so far, but he's not the only one. Fans loved Cardi B's performance of "Bodak Yellow," but her introduction to Demi Lovato's performance really cemented her as one of the night's stars.
Cardi B got so excited when shouting out Colin Kaepernick that she almost flashed the VMAs audience. But the hip-hop artist handled the would-be wardrobe malfunction with ease, preventing a potentially awkward situation. She strategically repositioned herself to avoid overexposure while introducing Lovato — all without missing a beat.
It sounds like Cardi B is a pretty big fan of Lovato's, too — she said the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is making money moves, a clever reference to her own song.
Naturally, fans were quick to tweet about Cardi B's almost-nip slip, and to praise the artist for staying so composed during the situation. (It also helped that MTV's camera operators cut away from Cardi before the malfunction could take place.) The whole time, Cardi B looked totally unfazed — and despite the near-slip, she was totally rocking her feathery pink dress.
Cardi B defending Kaepernick while keeping her boob from popping out. Iconic already. #VMAs— Ryan (@ThatsSoRyannn) August 28, 2017
Cardi B almost lost a boob and it didn't even phase her so naturally my devotion grew— Taylor McGowan (@tay_gowan) August 28, 2017
For an awards show that's been surprisingly free of politics — save for Paris Jackson's speech against white nationalism — Cardi B's support for Kaepernick is sweet, wardrobe malfunction aside. Kaepernick stood up for what he thought was right, and it's nice of Cardi B to recognize him for it at the ceremony.
"Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we're gonna be standing for you." - Cardi B (via @adelleplaton)pic.twitter.com/zNU7TcAbN7— Andres Tardio ✍? ? (@AndresWrites) August 28, 2017
And at least one fan has a suggestion for next year's awards show. MTV, are you listening?
