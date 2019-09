P!nk & Her Daughter Had The Best Mommy-And-Me Fashion Moment

Last awards season, Evan Rachel Wood made a statement by choosing to wear an array of suits to its many red carpets, saying : "I felt pressure a lot of times that I had to look or dress a certain way, growing up in the industry," which, of course, meant wearing dresses to formal affairs like every other woman in attendance. And whether P!nk's decision to dress herself and her daughter in the same outfit as her husband had feminist undertones, she's openly discussed how appearances can play into gender stereotypes. We love that she took this public moment to show there's various ways women can dress, and that she's teaching that to her daughter, too.