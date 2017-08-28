P!nk & Her Daughter Had The Best Mommy-And-Me Fashion Moment

Cue the resounding 'aws'. On Sunday, P!nk was a walking embodiment of her song, “Family Portrait” at the MTV Video Music Awards
red blue carpet. Fresh off the announcement of her seventh album, Beautiful Trauma, the singer attended the event with her husband, Carey Hart, and their daughter, Willow Sage Hart, in matching bespoke pinstripe three-piece suits. As the saying goes, the family that suits up together, watches P!nk accept her MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which puts her in some pretty fancy company, together. No wonder she made it a family affair. Heart-eyed emojis all around.
Last awards season, Evan Rachel Wood made a statement by choosing to wear an array of suits to its many red carpets, saying: "I felt pressure a lot of times that I had to look or dress a certain way, growing up in the industry," which, of course, meant wearing dresses to formal affairs like every other woman in attendance. And whether P!nk's decision to dress herself and her daughter in the same outfit as her husband had feminist undertones, she's openly discussed how appearances can play into gender stereotypes. We love that she took this public moment to show there's various ways women can dress, and that she's teaching that to her daughter, too.
Advertisement