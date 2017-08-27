If you're still in awe over Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman but bummed that the sequel is still a long time coming, The CW may have the perfect solution to your superheroine needs. As reported by TVLine, animated series Vixen is heading to the network, and it's your chance to catch up with a new crime-fighting lady.
The web series, which is produced by Greg Berlanti (because what isn't?) originally streamed on the network's service The CW Seed, but will now make its way to broadcast. On Wednesday, August 30, The CW will air both of the show's two seasons (they're chopped into 12 mini "episodes") during a two-hour presentation block hosted by Tiffany Smith.
Advertisement
The block will also include interviews from the people behind the CW's many superhero series, which, include Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, and the upcoming Black Lightning.
So what makes Vixen, the superheroine, so special? Well, for starters, she's a friend to the animals — or, rather, she's capable of becoming like our animal friends. Mari McCabe becomes Vixen when she inherits her family's Tantu Totem, allowing her to access the powers of all of the creatures in the animal kingdom. She's also one of the rare superheroines of color that we see on TV. Mari, a Black woman, is originally from Africa, and moved to the United States after her family was killed.
Vixen already has a place in the live-action DC Universe, where she is portrayed by Megalyn Echikunwoke on Arrow. (She also voices Vixen on the web series.) If you already watch Legends of Tomorrow, you may recognize Vixen by another name: Amaya Jiwe. On that series, Amaya is Mari's grandmother (there's time travel, go with it), and is that time period's Vixen. However, this web series tells Mari's story specifically, and it's one worth tuning into.
Advertisement