Lady Gaga’s Ex Was At Her Chicago Concert, So Is It Back On?

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney broke off their engagement nearly a year ago. Though the two stars made it pretty clear they have definitely gone their separate ways, The Vampire Diaries actor was spotted on the Chicago stop at the legendary singer's Joanne World Tour just yesterday, and fans are losing it.
Little Monsters everywhere can't help wonder what in the world this means. Could this be a sign the duo are getting back together?
At the same time, a hang out doesn't automatically mean they're rekindling their romance. Additionally, after their breakup was announced, Gaga shared an explanation on Instagram that they'll always care for another.
"Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates," she captioned a black-and-white photo of them together on the 'gram. "Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
That message alone makes it clear the love between them is still there, which makes sense since they were such a big part of each other's lives. You can't expect them to cut the other one out completely. No matter what this appearance means, we couldn't be more here for them spending time together again. Feel free to take this as proof that being friends with your ex isn't totally impossible.
