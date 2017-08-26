This season of Game of Thrones seems to have flown by, with the season 7 finale "The Dragon and the Wolf" premiering this Sunday. This season has given fans a lot of things to be excited about (including highlighting women's roles in the show and theories about who will survive after this season's end,) but it seems that Facebook is joining in on the excitement as well. Facebook unveiled a new filter option that will allow fans to celebrate the GoT season finale by allowing them to transform themselves into the terrifying Night King.
The social media site debuted a feature that allows users to transform their pictures into the dreaded Night King. According to Time, transforming yourself into the Night King isn't as complicated as you would think. In order to access this feature, all users need to do is tap the camera icon on the top left corner of the Facebook app or swipe right on the news feed page to open the camera. From there, you can rock the icy facade to your heart's content.
Advertisement
This isn't the first time that social media franchises have jumped into joining in on the Game of Thrones fun. Earlier this summer, Snapchat unveiled a White Walker filter that was released earlier this summer. The Night King Facebook filter may be just as fun, but there are other goodies that come along with it as well. The song that accompanies the filter is also a surprise for the fans, called "The Army Of the Dead." It is a new song composed by the show's Emmy-nominated composer Ramin Djawadi.
The final episode of season 7 of Game of Thrones airs on HBO this Sunday, August 27 at 9 p.m. EST.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement