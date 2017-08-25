Did Nicki Minaj Just React To Taylor Swift's New Song?

Taylor Swift's new song is here — and while Swift will never say who it's about, fans have some guesses.
"Look What You Made Me Do" has some pretty vague lyrics, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating it could be about Katy Perry or Kim Kardashian, with whom Swift allegedly has beefs. After a cryptic tweet Nicki Minaj posted early Friday morning, though, fans are wondering if it could be Minaj's response to the song.
"N**** sit down. Be humble," Minaj tweeted. There's no context to the tweet, but that hasn't stopped people from assuming it's tied to Swift's latest track.
Naturally, Swift's fans were quick to hop in Minaj's replies, adding Swift GIFs and plenty of snake emoji.
The Nicki Minaj/Taylor Swift "beef" started back in 2015, after Minaj expressed her frustration that "Anaconda" wasn't nominated for Video of the Year at the VMAs. "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year," Minaj tweeted at the time.
Swift then assumed Minaj's tweet was a personal dig at her nomination, tweeting, "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot." Swift proceeded to tweet an invite for Minaj to join her onstage, tweeting that the rapper is "invited to any stage I'm ever on."
"Nothing I said had to do with Taylor," Minaj later tweeted, criticizing "white media and their tactics" for coverage of the tweets.
Swift eventually tweeted an apology, writing, "I thought I was being called out. I missed the point, I misunderstood, then misspoke. I'm sorry, Nicki." Minaj thanked her on Twitter, adding three heart emoji.
So it's unlikely that the rapper's tweet this week had anything to do with Swift's new track. Maybe now we can stop with the snake emoji and stop creating "drama" where there is none.
