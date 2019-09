And yes, it was worth the wait. Everyone has to queue up outside for hours upon hours for entry because management purposefully limits how many patrons are allowed inside at a time. That means the PUB greets you with the kind of lively atmosphere that would feel foreign in Westeros, but it doesn't feel too packed. Plus, with three amazing and detailed bar rooms and a fourth smaller one in the back, no one is waiting another two hours for a drink. The first room is designed to resemble a Godswood , with a wall-based weirwood tree as the focal point. It’s so well-done, you might forget weirwood trees aren’t real. Next up is the Hall Of Faces, where there are dozens of lifelike dead faces etched into the wall. Thrones PUB even tries to be inclusive, including a few Black people in the mix. The final major space is a replica of the Red Keep, with an Iron Throne photo-op area attached. The wait for a group to take a snap with the Throne is about an hour, and yes, of course, I waited. Thankfully, no one had to stand in another line for the privilege of sitting upon the Iron Throne — the queue is run by an app that tells patrons when it is their turn.