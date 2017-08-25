The first piece of evidence is the fact everyone was willing to spend hours upon hours of their lives simply waiting to step foot in the PUB. As I said, I got in line for the bar at 4:30 p.m., a full half hour before the establishment even opens. I waited in that line until about 6:25 p.m., when I finally made it to the front. Despite the fact the day started out as a beautiful, hot, Mid-Atlantic summer Friday, it did not stay that way. In fact, during my group’s time in line, there were multiple flash storms. These weren’t mid-August sun showers, either. These were sky-opening, lightning crackling, thunder-booming torrential fits of rain. From my vantage point, essentially no one got off the line. That's probably because multiple people came prepared with rain ponchos. Every Thrones fan withstood the possibility of pneumonia or freak electrocution just to get inside the bar.