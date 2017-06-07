Ask any Game of Thrones and fan what they know about the Lannister family and they’ll tell you they always pay their debts and that this clan likes to drink...a lot.
Now you too can drink like a Lannister. According to Entertainment Weekly, the D.C.-based Drink Company has opened up a Game of Thrones-themed pop up bar for fans to live out their wildest, libation-filled fantasies.
The bar will be located in the same space that features the company’s three close-knit bars — Mockingbird Hill, Southern Efficiency, and Eat the Rich. The cocktail menu features a number of beverages with names sure to satisfy the fandom.
There’s The Imp’s Delight, which would definitely count Tyrion Lannister as a fan, since it features two fortified wines, according to the Washingtonian. Meanwhile, Cersei Lannister is paid an homage with a grapefruit and tequila cocktail called “Shame.” It comes with a tiny little bell reminiscent of the one used by the godawful woman during Cersei’s “walk of atonement” moment.
Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons weren’t left out. “When making a Game of Thrones bar, there has to be an element of fire, for sure,” said the senior bar manager Paul Taylor to Washingtonian. A special “Dracarys” cocktail features little dragons dangling from the side. It’s the kind of garnish The Mother of Dragons would surely approve.
As for the interiors, the bar will feature rooms decorated with themes popular from actual locations in the hit HBO series. There’s a hall of faces, banners celebrating the actual Houses, and yes, a throne room with an actual throne.
This isn’t the first television show-themed spot to land on our radar. If you’re feeling more Miami than Westeros, a Golden Girls-themed cafe opened up earlier this year in New York.
The Game of Thrones pop-up bar opens its doors on June 21.
