Story from Beauty

Some Of The Most Luxe Skin-Care Products Are On Sale Right Now

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Getting your hands on some of the best-selling skin-care products in the game isn't always easy or cheap — especially when the decision is between splurging on groceries or a bottle of $100 serum (even if it does promise to change the texture of your skin). Luckily, now's a good time to invest all that money you've been saving.
Here's why: With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, we're anticipating plenty of online and in-store sales, with one of the biggest happening at SkinStore... right now. The only catch is that, instead offering a product-by-product discount, the online retailer has a code you can enter at checkout ("BEAUTY") that will knock 20% off your entire purchase. That means the more you stock up, the more you save.
Click ahead to check out the products you should get before Labor Day weekend.

More from Skin Care

R29 Original Series