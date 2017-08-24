John Mayer Just Hit On Actress Erin Foster On Instagram

Modern love just gets more confusing by the minute. After musician David Foster posted a picture to Instagram wishing his daughter Erin a happy 35th birthday, John Mayer decided to use the opportunity to swoop in and hit on the Barely Famous star in the comments, People reports.
"Can you put in a good word for me?" he wrote, winning the award for either the creepiest — or most ingenious — pickup line ever.
For the record, David Foster's Instagram had nothing to do with hoping his daughter found love. It's not like either Foster was soliciting this kind of attention, but hey, we give John Mayer points for creativity.
"one of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!!" he captioned the photo. "Happy bday"
Erin seems nonplussed by this attention. Her own Instagram features another birthday snap, but this time she's solo and holding balloons.
"Sorry I'm so cute on my birthday," she captioned the photo.
However, John Mayer's antics might be just what the birthday girl is looking for, since she's pretty notorious for her own Instagram shenanigans. Back in April, she posted a hilarious family photo featuring all of her many siblings, captioning it "National sibling day is pretty chill when your dad has been married 4 times."
It's true — her siblings and step siblings include sisters Sara and Jordan, and Amy Foster and Allison Jones Foster. Brody and Brandon Jenner, as well as the three Hadid siblings, are also in the mix, but they're not technically related to Erin by blood. My brain hurts.
Anyways, looks like John Mayer wants in on this Foster family. Only time will tell if his bold move was worth it.
