Some Of Your Favorite Dead Game Of Thrones Characters Could Still Be Alive

If you're a fan of George R.R. Martin's book series A Song of Fire and Ice, the inspiration for HBO's Game of Thrones, chances are you've long felt frustrated that the author hasn't been churning out new installments regularly. I mean, it's been six long years since we've seen a new book in the series, which means the show has kind of run off in its own direction. However, George R.R. Martin just revealed one fact about the forthcoming sixth and seventh additions to the series that might actually make you glad that he's dragging his feet.
In a recent interview with Metro, the Song of Fire and Ice author admitted that although he as been working on the next book in the series, The Winds of Winter, for six years, he still doesn't have a date for when it will be finished. Before you scream at your computer screen in frustration, though, listen to this. Martin also explained in the interview that because the HBO show has now forged ahead of the books, there will be some differences in how things play out, and specifically, which characters we'll see more of. He said, "The book series and TV adaptation go their separate ways. On the screen characters are killed right and left. About twenty of them have died already, which are quite alive to me and will appear in a new book." Twenty?! That's a lot.
Though George R.R. Martin doesn't provide specifics on who he's talking about, we can be sure he mean characters who have died more recently. Perhaps, Westeros' number one hottie Dickon Tarly will be spared by Daenerys Targaryen, and he'll end up marrying Sansa after all. Or, maybe, Lady Olenna Tyrell will end up on the Iron Throne at the story's conclusion — she's certainly smart enough to pull that off, though I'm not sure she'd be interested in the title. Whatever the author decides to do with this alternate storyline, I just hope he's not planning on taking away Arya's sweet revenge scene on Walder Frey. Other than that, I'm looking forward to reading what he has in store for our favorite dead Game of Thrones characters.
