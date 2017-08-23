Why Laverne Cox Won't Wear Makeup On Dates

Glamour reports the actress spoke with Access Hollywood about her romantic life and why she won't wear a full face of makeup for anyone on the first few dates.
"My whole dating [philosophy] is, I show up as Laverne," she said during the interview. "I don't glam up. I give maybe a little powder for shine, and I'm like, this is it. Because the first few dates, you don't know if they're going to last or not."
In addition to testing the waters to see if the prospective flame will continue to burn bright, Cox said that she needs to know if the other person is truly interested in what she described as the "real, authentic Laverne."
"I'm going to put the effort in once you've proven that you deserve all of this," she said playfully to the camera. "I used to, when I was younger. Now, it's not about trying to make [dates] like me. I used to try and make them like me. No [my criteria is], do I like you? Do we have anything in common? Are you into the real, authentic Laverne, stripped way down?"
While I wholeheartedly believe everyone should feel empowered to decide whether wearing makeup is right for them, as Glamour points out, no one should ever feel pressured into looking a certain way just because society, or more specifically the patriarchy, deems it necessary.
This isn't the first time Cox has used her celebrity to challenge mainstream expectations. While attending Beautycon, Cox opened up about what makes her beautiful and why she won't let negative people define her worth.
"I learned a long time ago that I wasn't going to get anywhere trying to be something I'm not," she said. "I'm obviously a trans person. I have a deep voice, wide shoulders, big hands, and big feet. I'm not beautiful despite of those things; I'm beautiful because of those things...If you can empower those parts of yourself that people make fun of, no one can touch you."
