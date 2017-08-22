Beyoncé has some pretty memorable MTV VMA moments under her belt. The amazing performance of nearly every song on Lemonade stole the show last year. And she committed a similar act of larceny during a medley of songs from her self-titled album in 2014. But I still feel extremely confident declaring that there has been one, and only one person to ever upstage Queen Bey at the VMA’s.
That person is her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. At only five-and-a-half years old, Blue has been to more award shows than I will probably ever get to attend in my life. And yet, she's been the star of the show without presenting a single award or performing at all. Every time Blue Ivy has been at the VMAs, it’s been truly unforgettable.
It’s not likely that Queen Bey will attend this year’s event: She just had twins and doesn’t have any new material to promote. And although Blue Ivy's father, Jay-Z, recently released his own album, 4:44, he wasn’t nominated for this year’s awards. Not even her aunt Solange got a nod for her groundbreaking project, A Seat At The Table. (I need to speak to someone at MTV about this.) So we might miss out on a Blue Ivy appearance this year.
But in the meantime, let’s take a moment to revel in all of her appearances.