If The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are senior prom, then Bachelor in Paradise is the chilled-out after-party where people kick off their shoes and throw back beers. The whole premise of the latter is to give eliminated contestants a second chance at love by sending them to Mexico for two weeks with other single ex-contestants.
Over the last few seasons, all of which I've dutifully followed, I've noticed that contestants often switch up their looks — particularly their hair — before heading to Paradise. The change-up is either a calculated move to shed their past persona or an ode to their new beach backdrop, but it is obvious nonetheless.
In honor of the new season of Paradise, we've rounded up a list of our favorite transformations so far. Check 'em out, ahead.