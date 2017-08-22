Make no mistake: Your diet affects your beauty routine. Eating salmon has been shown to help strengthen weak, brittle hair. Kale can reduce dark undereye circles. So, when Dove asked a group of 2,000 men what foods they think have had a positive impact on their hair health, we weren't surprised a substantial amount said avocado toast. (Just kidding, we were definitely not expecting that.)
If you needed more proof the invasion of the Avo Toast is here, well, here you go. As part of the new Dove Men+Care Hair Census, the brand polled men between the ages of 25 and 55 from all over the country to learn more about their hair routines. The most hilarious finding, however, is hilarious enough to merit its own SNL skit: 1 in 4 men believe avocado toast has a positive impact on the appearance of their hair.
We know avocado toast is a popular dish at brunch, but could there be more to it than that? Even the simplest of recipes requires a feast of other food items, like bread, eggs, olive oil, lemon, chili flakes — even sometimes arugula, prosciutto, tomatoes, and... now we're hungry.
Truth is, there are plenty of nutrients in the meal that could benefit your beauty routine. For example, fresh avocados are loaded with antioxidants, healthy fats, and vitamins C and E that help in overall skin health and wrinkle reduction. And, according to LiveStrong, the superfruit is packed with biotin, an ingredient often touted as a hair strengthener. In theory, if you're an avid fan of avocado toast, then yes, your hair might reap some of the benefits and look healthier than if you opted for a plate of Eggs Benedict.
So, next time you have to justify splurging $20 on a piece of toasted bread, just remember: It could make your hair look hella good.
