We Pitted Gordon Ramsay's Brownie Recipe Against Ina Garten's

The GoB began with a scan of the recipes: Garten's " Outrageous Brownies " and Gordon's the " World's Best Brownies " (no pressure). I discovered, upon this reading, that not all brownies come from a Betty Crocker mix. So out to the store I went, in order to purchase many ounces of chocolate, in dark, semi-, and bittersweet, and pounds of butter, both salted and unsalted. I started off with Garten's recipe, assuming that it would be as easy it is for the Barefoot Contessa to coo "How easy is that?" I was very wrong. The "from-scratch" brownie-making process is involved. I sweated it out as I melted massive amounts of butter and chocolate in the double boiler method . I burnt myself with brownie mix in the form of molten lava while "rapping" the pan halfway through the cooking time (for proper air bubble release). When I finished, my kitchen looked like one of Daenerys' dragons had spewed chocolate all over it. The brownies baked, and onward I pushed to Ramsay's recipe.