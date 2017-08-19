Sugar Cookie Lovers, Pillsbury Just Introduced A Cookie Dough You Have To Get

We don't think we'll ever get tired of the good old store-bought ready to bake cookie dough. Come on, what's not to love? For something as quick and easy to make, there's no arguing with its delicious results.
Now, thanks to the popular Candy Hunting Instagram that spotlights new junk food, Pillsbury has blessed us with their new Confetti break and bake cookies. The chocolate chip may be a classic, but there's something special about these colorful circles.
Though Pillsbury has yet to make an official announcement about them, the food 'gram confirmed their existence at the Midwestern-based supermarket chain, Hy-Vee. Perhaps it's time the rainbow obsessed bakers ban together for a trip out to one of those stores? For those who want an easier alternative, the brand that is known for its white dough boy's iconic laugh also has a confetti cookie bar recipe on its website.
With fall right around the corner, it doesn't hurt to have several warm mouth-watering dessert recipes in your arsenal. There's nothing like the aroma of baked goods coming from your oven after a long, cold day. In addition to the Confetti cookies, Candy Hunting found Pillsbury's limited edition Salted Caramel Break and Bake. All this information together, it's almost as good as Starbucks announcing the return of the Pumpkin Spice latte.
We guess it's already that time of the year, pretty soon we'll all be stocking up on all the pumpkin flavored items we can get.
