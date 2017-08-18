The Best Celeb Twitter Reactions To Steve Bannon's Ousting

Bye bye Steve Bannon!!!!!!! Oh my god this tweet has been sitting in my drafts for WAY TOO LONG!!!!!!!— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 18, 2017
The problem was never just Steve Bannon. It was and always will be Donald Trump. https://t.co/cTBqwdwZUW— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 18, 2017
Bannon is out. Beware! He can do the exact same thing without an official title in the Administration. Nothing changes until Trump is out.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2017
Steve Bannon's exit does not erase @realDonaldTrump’s long record of lifting up racist viewpoints & advancing repulsive policies. #BannonOut— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 18, 2017
.@rosie we will never see our dream realized. #Bannon #ByeFelicia! ? pic.twitter.com/rWBj8kEPox— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) August 18, 2017
Bye bye Steve Bannon you disgusting fuck. Burned on a pyre of your own making. Karma is such a bitch.— Garbage (@garbage) August 18, 2017
BANNON GONE! When Bannon saw Trump able to defend white power all on his own, he said 2 himself, "My job here is done. Mission accomplished"— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 18, 2017
That was fast. Just saw Steve Bannon at Cafe Intelligentsia working on a screenplay.— Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) August 18, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump Congrats on removing your first monument to racism! https://t.co/XF4XIQyAO3— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 18, 2017