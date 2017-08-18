The world just got a little brighter. Former Yankees superstar Derek Jeter, 42, and his wife, 26-year-old Hannah Jeter, brought their little girl into the world on August 17.
The couple announced their pregnancy in mid-February of this year. Hannah, who hosts Project Runway: Junior, wrote a touching personal narrative about her relationship with her husband for The Players' Tribune.
In it, she expressed her desire for her future children to live a normal life and to be grateful for all that they have.
"We want our kids’ lives to be as 'normal' as possible," she wrote. "They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name."
But their daughter has an extraordinary name herself. The Jeters are calling her Bella Raine. In that same personal essay, Hannah said that her husband already had a name in mind. "Whatever her name is," she wrote, "I know she'll run circles around him."
Hannah continued: "Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they’ve been given are so fortunate, in so many ways. We’ll want them to learn to help others, and to care for others, and to give back to the world.
"And if they want to play baseball," she finished, "well, we’re gonna have a little talk first."
Congratulations to the family on their latest addition! We can't wait for photos of little Bella in Yankees jerseys, hanging out with Mom.
