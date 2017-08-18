This Korean Fashion Designer Is Taking Over Your Insta-Feed

In the age of Instagram, you can think you haven't heard of a brand or designer, but in actuality, you've scrolled by (or even "double-tapped") his or her designs. Such is likely the case with Yune Ho, a Korean designer who got his start working for Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger. If you follow a handful of popular fashion bloggers, chances are you've seen his easy dresses and all-around wearable styles before and didn't even realize it.
As you can see by the ahead #OOTDs, Ho has become known for tailoring beautiful items in luxurious fabrics that are perfect for everyday wear. His fall '17 collection, in particular, is all about deconstruction and reconstruction, and was (interestingly enough) inspired by plastic chairs. Intrigued? Us, too.
Even though his first season was back in 2013, we can see why this designer is picking up some major steam on social media — it might have something to do with the fact that his most recent offering is being sold exclusively at trendy Soho boutique Anthom (a regular spot for bloggers and fashion folk). It's just rolling into the store, and will be online in a matter of weeks (the Anthom website is under renovation, but you can join its email list for updates, and follow its Instagram for sneak peeks). And if you want to get your hands on the designer right now, you can check out his pieces at Barneys, Mohawk General Store, and Bird.
Click on to see how our favorite Insta-girls are styling Ho's cool, minimalist pieces, and just watch: Now that you really know the brand, you're going to start seeing it everywhere...