This Korean Fashion Designer Is Taking Over Your Insta-Feed

In the age of Instagram, you can think you haven't heard of a brand or designer, but in actuality, you've scrolled by (or even "double-tapped") his or her designs. Such is likely the case with Yune Ho, a Korean designer who got his start working for Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger. If you follow a handful of popular fashion bloggers, chances are you've seen his easy dresses and all-around wearable styles before and didn't even realize it.