Watch David Beckham & Gordon Ramsay Participate In A Hilarious TV Cook-Off

From the moment the cook-off officially began, the two besties trolled one another non-stop, trying to get the other to screw up their dish. Ramsay kept asking Beckham questions, which prompted the footballer to ask exasperatedly, "Are we going to talk all the way through this?" To that, Ramsay responded, "The idea is to talk as much as I can to put you off, hoping that your slip up, burn something, and I sneak in from behind and win." Chef Ramsay also tried intimidating his friend with loud but impressive knife skills, while Beckham dished out a low blow saying that his wife Victoria Beckham complained that the fish Gordon prepared for her last week was undercooked. These guys are cut throat.