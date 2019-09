Pineapple Pizza Haters, You're Not Going To Like David Beckham's Birthday Dinner

Before you go writing off David Beckham's choice completely, he did follow the dinner picture up with another snap of his birthday dessert, and this one was much more our speed. The following photo featured a truly decadent looking chocolate-hazelnut cake. It was decorated with hazelnut halves and gold leaf and was of course topped with a golden birthday candle. The sweet treat from Mark's Club, a famous Anglo-French restaurant in London, does slightly redeem Beckham after his pineapple-infested plate, but we're still trying to unpack the flavor combos on in that dish. We know it's his party, and he can eat whatever he wants to, but we just can't stop thinking about how we never thought we'd see the phrase "put an egg on it" applied to canned pineapple slices.