Pineapple Pizza Haters, You're Not Going To Like David Beckham's Birthday Dinner

We’ve all heard the lyrics, “It’s my party, and I'll cry if I want to," made popular in the early 1960s by pop singer Lesley Gore. Fifty years later, people employ the line all the time as a way to express that when it’s your birthday, you can do whatever the heck you want. David Beckham proved that fact with the totally out-there combination of foods that he chose to eat for his birthday dinner.
Earlier this week, Beckham celebrated his 42nd birthday with his four kids and his wife, Victoria Beckham. The birthday boy posted a photo of his birthday dinner to Instagram story and wrote on the picture in red letters, "Dinner of choice" followed by the red heart emoji. Up until this point, you may be thinking there's nothing weird about that. We all share photos of our food on Instagram, that's basically what it's there for. However, what makes this photo so strange is the unusual mix of foods sitting on David Beckham's plate.
Advertisement
His plate appeared to be piled with ham, coleslaw, mushy peas, baked beans, potato wedges, a fried egg, and perhaps most disturbing of all, two circles of pineapple. Yes, what may seem like a mess to us, is one man's special birthday dinner of choice.
Before you go writing off David Beckham's choice completely, he did follow the dinner picture up with another snap of his birthday dessert, and this one was much more our speed. The following photo featured a truly decadent looking chocolate-hazelnut cake. It was decorated with hazelnut halves and gold leaf and was of course topped with a golden birthday candle. The sweet treat from Mark's Club, a famous Anglo-French restaurant in London, does slightly redeem Beckham after his pineapple-infested plate, but we're still trying to unpack the flavour combos on in that dish. We know it's his party, and he can eat whatever he wants to, but we just can't stop thinking about how we never thought we'd see the phrase "put an egg on it" applied to canned pineapple slices.
Advertisement